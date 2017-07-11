SK Exclusive: Main Event plans for WWE SummerSlam 2017 revealed

Exclusive details on the main event at SummerSlam 2017.

SummerSlam will be held on August 20, 2017, in New York

What's the story?

After going back and forth multiple times, WWE officials have finally decided on the Main Event of this year's SummerSlam.

You can watch the video, below, where I reveal the main event for SummerSlam via our YouTube channel, “The Dirty Sheets.” Be sure to subscribe for the latest breaking news.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar defeated Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire to retain WWE Universal Championship. On the same night, Braun Strowman beat Roman Reigns in an Ambulance Match, a result that was correctly revealed by The Dirty Sheets podcast via Sportskeeda.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer wrongly stated that the main event at SummerSlam would be Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar. Meltzer was seemingly misled by his sources. Reigns did declare himself the No.1 contender on TV, but it was never the plan for Reigns to face Lesnar one on one at SummerSlam.

That match will be saved for WrestleMania 34. The main event at SummerSlam will be a Fatal 4 Way, where Brock Lesnar will defend against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.

The original plan for SummerSlam was ALWAYS a Fatal 4 Way, with Lesnar originally set to defend against Strowman, Rollins and Balor. This was temporarily changed to Brock vs. Strowman, but officials were keen to stick with a Fatal 4 Way, opting to replace Balor and Rollins with Reigns and Joe. The Dirty Sheets has been the ONLY source who have been reporting the Fatal 4 Way throughout the lead up to SummerSlam, categorically stating it has "always been on the table."

What's next?

SummerSlam will go down in Brooklyn on August 20th. The main card will once again be a four-hour affair.

Author's Take

Strowman's injury seemed to instigate a huge creative shake-up within the WWE, but ultimately we have found our way back to what we reported as early as May. That being a Fatal 4 Way Universal Championship defence by Brock Lesnar. Lesnar is almost certain to prevail in this match and retain his title.

The match itself should be a very entertaining affair.

Stay tuned to "The Dirty Sheets" podcast and YouTube channel for the latest and most accurate EXCLUSIVE breaking news.