SK's Take: Bobby Roode could be set for a huge character change

There could be a heel turn in Bobby Roode's immediate future

Bobby Roode hasn't had a great few months on WWE TV, ever since he was moved over to Monday Night Raw as part of the superstar shake-up.

Considering he is a former NXT Champion and the United States Champion, many expected the move over to Raw to be a successful one for Roode but he is still yet to hit his stride.

At WWE's recent live event at Madison Square Garden, Roode was defeated by Mojo Rawley, a match that even Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer thinks could have a huge impact on Roode's future. (Transcript via RingsideNews)

“That was an interesting result. I think it tells you a little bit about that they are going a little bit with Mojo like they are on TV and they’ve given up on Bobby — I don’t want to say given up. But he needs to turn heel and maybe that’s the catalyst is he needs to turn heel. Often when they’re going to turn someone they can just beat him because they figure if they’re gonna turn him we can beat him.”

Roode definitely needs a change of character moving forward since this loss means that WWE now has a lot of confidence in Rawley over him.

This new character change could include a heel turn or even be repackaged under a new gimmick, these are the things that WWE's creative team needs to think about throughout SummerSlam season.

The Glorious One hasn't been delivering many Glorious performances over the past few months ever since he lost the United States Championship and isn't even booked for Extreme Rules this weekend, which shows that right now WWE doesn't have a lot of confidence in him right now. Given how many stand out stars are currently on the main roster, it will be interesting to see how WWE fix this problem and if Roode is ever able to find the form that he once had in NXT.

