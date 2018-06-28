SK's Take: Possible title change at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar will defend his title at SummerSlam

SummerSlam is right around the corner and even though Kurt Angle made the announcement that the multi-man match at Extreme Rules was now canceled, he plans for Brock Lesnar to defend his Universal Championship at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

The idea is that if WWE can convince their fan-base that Lesnar is looking to leave the company, rejoin UFC and take the title with him, then there is hope that the WWE Universe will boo Lesnar and not Roman Reigns.

This was the plan heading into WrestleMania, but this backfired when fans started booing Lesnar and Reigns and the two stars couldn't stop the fans from voicing their opinion throughout.

The one trick that WWE now has up their sleeve is Braun Strowman, the current Mr. Money in the Bank has become a popular star in the company over the past few months and is now thought to be the wildcard that WWE could implement if the match garners the same reaction that it did at WrestleMania.

Braun Strowman could be cashing in on Roman Reigns after he is finally able to overcome The Beast Incarnate which would then allow the two men to move into a feud in the future and allow Lesnar to leave the company once again.

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer seems to agree with this assessment and thinks that it could be WWE's way of sending the fans home happy at the end of this year's event. (transcript via Ringsidenews)

"He may. It may be how they send people home happy is have Strowman cash in on Reigns.”

Considering the fact that WWE changed the main event at Money in the Bank to ensure that there was a face win, in the end Alvarez's assessment could be accurate and WWE could decide to send out Strowman to cash in on The Big Dog at SummerSlam.

Would you like to see Braun Strowman cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments.