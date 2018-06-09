SK's Take on Brock Lesnar possibly losing the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam

The Beast Incarnate is apparently rumored to drop the Universal Title this SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar is the current Universal Champion

Since winning the WWE Universal Championship in a comprehensive and dominant manner from Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar has pretty much dominated every single top challenger from the Monday Night Raw roster, who decided to step up to the plate and challenge Lesnar in hope of dethroning ‘The Beast’ as the Universal Champion.

However, much to Lesnar’s dominant run, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has subsequently conquered every single challenger in the likes of Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Kane, and even ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns, who was defeated by ‘The Beast’ at this year’s WrestleMania 34 main event and at the inaugural Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia as well.

Despite being in possession of the red belt for well over 400 days, Brock Lesnar’s run as WWE Universal Champion has been somewhat underwhelming so far, but, as it stands, The Beast’s run as world champion could very well come to an end.

As per a recent report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Brock Lesnar is apparently expected to drop the WWE Universal Championship at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn, New York on the 19th of August and following his likely loss at the ‘Biggest Event of The Summer’, Lesnar is also expected to leave the WWE as well.

Additionally, the report also suggests that Lesnar’s departure from the WWE could also mark the end of Paul Heyman’s run in the company as well since there aren’t any sort of plans for him in the WWE other than Lesnar’s advocate. For all those who aren’t aware, Heyman has been acting as the on-screen manager and has provided the mic-work for ‘The Beast Incarnate’ ever since his official WWE TV debut back in the year 2002.

Meanwhile, another report from GiveMeSport suggests that 'The Kingslayer' Seth Rollins is currently set to dethrone Lesnar in August and become the new Universal Champion.

If Lesnar does indeed leave the WWE following SummerSlam, then there is certainly no doubt in the fact that ‘The Beast’ will once again jump ship to the MMA world and return to the UFC, where he last competed in 2016 as part of UFC 200.

Brock Lesnar’s run as Universal Champion has been dominant and that right there is undeniable, but it is now time for the WWE to finally crown a new champion and with the up and coming Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Lesnar could very likely lose the Universal Title at any point from here onwards to the SummerSlam PPV.

