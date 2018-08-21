SK's Take on Brock Lesnar's Contract Status With The WWE

Lesnar defended his title against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

At WWE's SummerSlam event, Brock Lesnar faced off against Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against WWE's 'Big Dog' for the umpteenth time. This time, Roman Reigns was successful and took advantage of Lesnar being distracted by Braun Strowman to hit 'The Beast' with the Spear and pick up the win and the Universal Championship.

Reigns winning left the WWE Universe in a state of confusion. On the one hand, they had been expecting Roman Reigns to be the one to defeat Brock Lesnar and finally win the title, and on the other, they were not sure where this left Lesnar.

For a long time, there had been rumours building that Brock Lesnar would be leaving the company after SummerSlam, to join the UFC. At UFC 226, Daniel Cormier won the UFC Championship and called out Lesnar. Lesnar had been in the crowd and answered the challenged. Soon after it was revealed that Brock Lesnar had been added to the USADA Testing pool and he was getting ready to make a comeback to UFC.

Now, according to the procedure, if the testing goes well, Lesnar should be able to return to UFC in mid-January. There was rampant speculation, that this meant Cormier would defend his title in a fight with Lesnar at the UFC event in February.

At WWE's SummerSlam, the moment Brock Lesnar lost his title to Roman Reigns, Daniel Cormier started up a war of words with 'The Beast' on Twitter.

No more title now he can come and chase mine!!!! Sorry @BrockLesnar result will be the same!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 20, 2018

With all of this already happening, it appeared to the WWE Universe that Lesnar would indeed be leaving the company to go to UFC. However, they were once more plunged into controversy and confusion during Monday Night Raw. Paul Heyman appeared on the show and told Kurt Angle that his client wanted to invoke his rematch clause, even going so far as to ask for a match at Hell in a Cell.

Angle deflected the request and refused to confirm a rematch for Lesnar, leaving Heyman in utter shock. Heyman's request of a rematch, if accepted, would also be the first time that the Universal Title has been defended in such a stipulation. Previous champions like Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Goldberg did not get their rematches for the title.

At this point, given the fact that a rematch was at all mentioned, seems to promise that there might be more left in Lesnar's saga in WWE. Kurt Angle was removed as the General Manager of Raw, and with him gone, Corbin might change his decision about no rematch for Lesnar. 'The Beast' looks sure to leave the company in the future, but for now, it appears that his run in WWE is not at an end. While the details of Lesnar's contract with WWE is not known, it may be possible that 'The Beast' will have involvement at Hell in a Cell, and perhaps even Survivor Series.

