SK's Take on Brock Lesnar's future after SummerSlam 2018

Brock Lesnar and WWE boss Vince McMahon had been working to conceal his SummerSlam 2018 appearance, for several weeks

Brock Lesnar is likely to continue performing for the WWE after WWE’s SummerSlam 2018 PPV.

Apparently, our aforementioned belief is being reiterated as a realistic possibility by the Wrestling Observer Live as well.

Brock Lesnar first rose to prominence in the WWE back in the early-2000s, following which he parted ways with the company and tried his hand at professional football as well as the sport of MMA (Mixed Martial Arts).

Lesnar eventually ascended to the top of the MMA world—capturing the UFC Heavyweight Championship and successfully defending it twice.

Lesnar then retired from MMA and returned to the WWE in 2012—with the Beast performing on a part-time schedule in WWE ever since, having returned to the UFC only for a one-off fight in 2016.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez noted on an edition of the Wrestling Observer Live that the WWE had not announced Brock Lesnar for SummerSlam 2018 until a couple of days ago.

We believe that the WWE’s decision to announce that Lesnar will defend his WWE Universal title at SummerSlam, has come as a result of the WWE having already secured Lesnar for the event way before the announcement was made.

In other words, the plan always was for Lesnar to appear at SummerSlam, and that all speculation regarding the Beast Incarnate potentially missing the PPV was a part of the WWE’s storylines and not due to any legitimate heat between Lesnar and the WWE higher-ups.

Furthermore, Bryan Alvarez recently revealed on the Wrestling Observer Live that the WWE could always extend Lesnar’s deal with the organization beyond SummerSlam 2018—and that in turn could cause a swerve in the WWE’s storylines which could see Roman Reigns once again fail to defeat Lesnar for the Universal title.

Roman Reigns is presently scheduled to compete in a singles match against Bobby Lashley at WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV which takes place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 15th.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Reigns will then proceed to face Lesnar for the latter’s WWE Universal title at WWE’s SummerSlam PPV which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York on August 19th.

Besides, Lesnar is also set to face reigning UFC Light-Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier for the latter’s Heavyweight title, in an MMA match that’s likely to take place in January of 2019.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar possibly holding the WWE Universal title well after SummerSlam 2018? Sound off in the comments!