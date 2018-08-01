SK's Take on fans cheering Roman Reigns on RAW, Brock Lesnar turning on Paul Heyman

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 491 // 01 Aug 2018, 04:31 IST

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to collide at WWE SummerSlam 2018

We believe that the WWE’s strategy of pushing Roman Reigns as the company’s top babyface is steadily succeeding.

In fact, this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW witnessed Reigns being cheered by hordes of screaming fans in the live crowd—during The Big Dog’s scathing promo against Brock Lesnar.

The show ended with Lesnar delivering an F-5 on RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, and then attacking his own “Advocate” Paul Heyman.

As noted, the WWE has been putting forth a storyline featuring WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns—one which commenced in the lead-up to WrestleMania 34, and featured a couple of notable matches in April of this year.

Reigns has challenged for Lesnar’s Universal title on multiple occasions, including WrestleMania 34 and at the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV event.

The theory of the aforementioned WWE storyline—at its very core—is the portrayal of Lesnar as an anti-professional wrestling and anti-WWE figure, who shall eventually be defeated by Reigns.

Our sources confirm that the WWE intends to continue portraying Roman Reigns as the babyface, whose role is to defend the honor of the WWE by besting Brock Lesnar.

And this, in turn, would ensure that Reigns would get incredibly over with the WWE Universe as a bona fide star—further consolidating his spot as the face of the company.

On that note, Dave Meltzer of The Observer recently noted the following on an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio—

“They got Roman Reigns cheered. I was surprised. The whole show (RAW) was designed to just tell people that Brock Lesnar hates everybody; that he’s a miserable human being; he’s holding the championship hostage; he doesn’t deserve to be champion.”

“They’ve got the fans to believe it too…It was really interesting verbiage that they used. I could feel the Paul Heyman fingerprints all over that opening interview with Roman Reigns…They even had Brock turn on Paul Heyman before it was said and done.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Meltzer explained that the WWE had Lesnar turn against Heyman, in order to solidify the idea to the WWE Universe that Lesnar is indeed a bad person.

Presently, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title against Roman Reigns at the WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

One ought to note that the WWE will likely continue to strongly portray Reigns as Lesnar’s conqueror—with The Big Dog finally beating The Beast Incarnate come SummerSlam.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns getting cheered and Brock Lesnar turning on Paul Heyman? Sound off in the comments!