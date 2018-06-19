SK's Take on last-minute changes to WWE's Money in the Bank event

Did WWE change plans for Money in the Bank at the last minute?

Was the card order changed at the last minute at Money in the Bank?

The 2018 Money in the Bank event took place last night and many fans were confused when Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax didn't main event the show after all of the promotion surrounding the event pointed towards Rousey's first-ever televised singles match in WWE.

It was reported by PWInsider on their most recent episode that there were a number of women who were disgruntled backstage last night because they were under the impression that the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match would be the main event of the show. (Transcript via Ringsidenews)

“Some women who were disgruntled and I don’t mean Nia or Ronda, some women in the locker room who were disgruntled or bummed. I shouldn’t say disgruntled because they weren’t p***ed they were bummed that they thought they were going to close out the pay-per-view and it turned out that didn’t happen.”

WWE had pulled all of the women out of live event dates this past weekend so that they could rehearse their match perfectly and it appears that the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match was quite seamless. The women of WWE have now come to expect that they will main event pay-per-views since they have been handed a number of opportunities in recent years.

Obviously, there were a number of shocks and surprises at Money in the Bank, which included James Ellsworth making his return and Alexa Bliss cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax. Of course, if the women main evented the show, then Bliss wouldn't have been able to cash in her contract, which points to the fact that WWE made another last minute change.

This still doesn't explain why Rousey and Jax wasn't the main event, but WWE could have just wanted to end on a high with Braun Strowman winning his Money in the Bank ladder match, rather than a heel ending the show on top.

Do you think the women deserved to main event Money in the Bank? Have your say in the comments section below.