SK's Take on on how long Ronda Rousey could stay with WWE

Is Ronda Rousey really set to leave WWE within the next year?

Ronda Rousey has also found tremendous success in Hollywood and the UFC, apart from her elite status as a WWE Superstar

It was during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet that Ric Flair alluded towards Ronda Rousey possibly leaving WWE after completing her 1-year deal.

Regardless, our sources can confirm that Rousey has indeed signed a multi-year contract with the WWE.

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is widely regarded as one of the biggest box office draws of all time; besides also being hailed as a Women’s MMA pioneer.

Rousey wrestled her first official match as a WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 34 in April of this year and has now been accorded a shot at Nia Jax’s RAW Women’s Championship.

We believe that Ronda Rousey isn’t likely to part ways with the WWE anytime soon—which is in direct contrast to recent speculation regarding her potential departure from WWE as insinuated by Ric Flair.

One ought to note that in an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Rousey asserted that she’d love to have kids sooner rather than later, however, she’d love to try her hand at professional wrestling and the WWE before she starts a family.

In reference to the same, Rousey has time and again noted that should she start a family, she’d love to be a hands-on parent, and be present for her children as they grow up.

Nevertheless, considering the fact that Rousey’s contract with the WWE is a multi-year one, and unlikely to end anytime soon, the Rowdy One will indeed continue competing in the WWE for the foreseeable future.

Presently, Ronda Rousey is scheduled to face Nia Jax for the latter’s WWE RAW Women’s Championship—with their title matchup taking place at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

The WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV airs from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Sunday, June 17th.

Furthermore, fans can rest assured that Rousey isn’t likely to leave the WWE, for the next few years at the very least.

Are you excited at the prospect of Ronda Rousey staying with WWE longer than what was initially expected? Sound off in the comments!