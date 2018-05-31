SK's Take on Roman Reigns missing Monday Night RAW

Here's the surprising reason behind Roman Reigns' conspicuous absence from RAW.

Roman Reigns is arguably the hardest-working WWE Superstar today

Roman Reigns was conspicuously absent from this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which in turn has set the professional wrestling community abuzz regarding the same.

Apparently, the belief is that the WWE have accorded Reigns a week off from his road schedule, owing to which he didn’t appear at this week’s edition of RAW.

After commencing his professional wrestling career in the WWE’s developmental territories back in 2010, Roman Reigns made his main-roster debut alongside his Shield brethren Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose in 2012.

One ought to note that since his aforementioned main-roster debut in ’12, Reigns has been one of the most consistent performers on the WWE roster to date.

As noted time and again by professional wrestling pundits worldwide, the WWE does indeed currently regard Roman Reigns as the face of the organization, owing to which Reigns is prominently featured on the longest-running, weekly, episodic television show—Monday Night RAW.

Nevertheless, this week’s edition of RAW that aired from Richmond, Virginia, didn’t feature The Big Dog.

Additionally, Reigns is also not scheduled to perform at this week’s RAW-branded live events.

We believe that the primary reason behind the WWE choosing not to feature Reigns on this week’s episode of RAW is that the promotion has, in fact, granted him a week’s leave.

The WWE’s hectic road schedule is well-known for having the toughest athletes in the world succumb to the pressures of constantly traveling and performing at the highest levels of the sport all-year-round.

All signs point towards the fact that the WWE higher-ups have chosen to accord Reigns—who is considered to be one of pro wrestling's hardest-working performers today—a break from his schedule, which would allow him to rest.

Roman Reigns is presently involved in a feud with Jinder Mahal; with the duo set to compete against one another in a matchup at WWE’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

The Money In The Bank PPV airs from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

Furthermore, fans can expect Roman Reigns to appear at next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW that airs from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Reigns’ leave of absence from the WWE, albeit for a week, further solidifies the magnitude of sacrifices and efforts that the WWE Superstars, as well as the promotion, puts into this industry, so as to bring the WWE Universe the best content possible.

Sportskeeda salutes the fighting-spirit of WWE and “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns.