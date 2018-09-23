SK's Take on Stone Cold Guest Possibly Refereeing Undertaker vs. Triple H at Super Show-Down

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.17K // 23 Sep 2018, 11:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stone Cold might be the 'Guest Referee' in this star-studded match!

WWE's Super Show-Down is set to be quite the show, with one of the best cards in WWE recently. One of the biggest matches that the WWE have been promoting recently, is the one between The Undertaker and Triple H.

The two WWE legends are set to face each other at Super Show-Down, and the fight between the two is being promoted as the last time that they square off in a wrestling ring. Given that the Phenom is likely to retire soon, and Triple H has embraced his role of management backstage in WWE, neither man can wrestle frequently, and so it seems probable that they will never meet inside the ring again in singles competition.

It was revealed on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, that while Triple H would have Shawn Michaels in his corner during the match, The Undertaker would have his partner from Brothers of Destruction days, Kane, in his. With four huge names from the Attitude Era set to be in the same place, this match is sure to be an explosive one, no pun intended, despite Kane being present.

Now, it appears that WWE may be adding another name to the fray. Pictures of a poster have surfaced online, which shows Stone Cold as the Special Guest Referee in this bout. This is yet to be confirmed by WWE, and given the fact that such rumours are a dime a dozen, it is advisable to take it with a grain of salt.

The controversial poster in question!

However, if it is true, then this is yet another name from the Attitude Era, possibly the biggest one from that time added to a match which already is stacked.

Stone Cold's involvement is unlikely to be anything more than as a referee given his existing medical conditions, but the WWE Universe may see some Stunners nonetheless.

Will any of this come to fruition, or was this just another wild rumour? Well, for that we will have to wait and see. With two weeks to go before the Super Show-Down, the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw might reveal more.

What do you think of Stone Cold Steve Austin's potential addition as Guest Referee? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.