SK's Take On the Real Reason Triple H Showed Up on RAW

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Feature 1.21K // 23 Aug 2018, 11:28 IST

What was the purpose behind Triple H's appearance on RAW?

Many were surprised to see Triple H return to RAW on the fall out show that followed SummerSlam 2018. During the course of the show, he spoke about his upcoming match with The Undertaker. He took us back in time to his last encounter with the living (undead?) legend. He displayed a passion and ferocity in his promo that proved why he was indeed The King of Kings.

As reported by Bodyslam, and later, Cageside Seats, the real purpose may have been to kill time because of a no-show from The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. The former Universal Champion was, of course, advertised to be on the RAW that followed SummerSlam. From all accounts, Lesnar went home immediately following SummerSlam.

In my estimation, this is probably mere speculation and nothing more. This is because we had top-tier RAW superstars like Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode not show up on RAW. If the show was running short on time, I'm certain that RAW would have put one of those men in front of the crowd. PWInsider has also claimed, according to Cageside Seats, that Heyman would have cut a promo, if RAW was short on time.

The fact of the matter could be that Super Show-Down in Australia is a big deal for the company and WWE wants to remind fans how big an event it is, to see Triple H and The Undertaker clash for the very last time, in their storied rivalry. It truly is the end of an era, as Triple H reminded us with his promo.

Brock Lesnar may have had nothing at all to do with Triple H's promo. As The Game showed us during his time in the ring, he seemed to enjoy his time in front of the audience.

The plan may have been for Lesnar to go home all along. Lesnar's focus may be on the UFC, going forward.

What do you folks think? Let us know in the comments.