Sk's Take on Undertaker's original plans for retirement

Phillipa Marie // 23 Sep 2018, 21:37 IST

Should Undertaker have retired back at WrestleMania 33?

The Undertaker takes on Triple H at the upcoming Australian Super Show-Down on October 6th but if Dave Meltzer's recent tweet is to be believed then The Deadman should technically have retired more than a year ago.

The Deadman was defeated by Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33, which was Taker's first loss since Brock Lesnar ended his undefeated streak three years earlier.

Following the match, The Undertaker left his famous ring attire in the middle of the ring before he walked up the ramp, uncharacteristically kissed his wife Michelle McCool and exited the arena.

Interestingly, The Undertaker didn't return to WWE TV until Raw 25 a few months later when he gave another eerie speech that seemingly alluded to his retirement.

Fast forward a few months and Taker is back in the middle of the ring facing John Cena at WrestleMania and has now signed up for a Last Ever Match against Triple H in Australia.

Taker also seemingly has a tag team match in his future since there are rumors that Undertaker could be teaming with Kane against the team of Shawn Michaels and Triple H in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd.

It's obvious that the former World Champion is now coming to the end of his career and many believed that the way that he exited the arena in Orlando meant that he wouldn't return to the ring again.

The Undertaker is one of the biggest legends that the company has ever created and when he does retire and take his place in the WWE Hall of Fame, it will be something that many fans will take note of.

Do you think Undertaker was supposed to retire in Orlando? Have your say in the comments section below...