Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sk's Take on Undertaker's original plans for retirement

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Feature
1.81K   //    23 Sep 2018, 21:37 IST

Should Undertaker have retired at WrestleMania 33?
Should Undertaker have retired back at WrestleMania 33?

The Undertaker takes on Triple H at the upcoming Australian Super Show-Down on October 6th but if Dave Meltzer's recent tweet is to be believed then The Deadman should technically have retired more than a year ago.

The Deadman was defeated by Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33, which was Taker's first loss since Brock Lesnar ended his undefeated streak three years earlier.

Following the match, The Undertaker left his famous ring attire in the middle of the ring before he walked up the ramp, uncharacteristically kissed his wife Michelle McCool and exited the arena.

Interestingly, The Undertaker didn't return to WWE TV until Raw 25 a few months later when he gave another eerie speech that seemingly alluded to his retirement.

Fast forward a few months and Taker is back in the middle of the ring facing John Cena at WrestleMania and has now signed up for a Last Ever Match against Triple H in Australia.

Taker also seemingly has a tag team match in his future since there are rumors that Undertaker could be teaming with Kane against the team of Shawn Michaels and Triple H in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd.

It's obvious that the former World Champion is now coming to the end of his career and many believed that the way that he exited the arena in Orlando meant that he wouldn't return to the ring again.

The Undertaker is one of the biggest legends that the company has ever created and when he does retire and take his place in the WWE Hall of Fame, it will be something that many fans will take note of.

Do you think Undertaker was supposed to retire in Orlando? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Undertaker
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
5 crazy WWE facts you probably did not know
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Two big Survivor Series matches for Shawn...
RELATED STORY
From The Rumor Mill: Original Plans For Roman Reigns &...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena reveals the original plan for him at...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Original main roster plans for SAnitY &...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Shawn Michaels Should Not Spoil His Storybook...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Legend To Make A Return To RAW In 2...
RELATED STORY
5 Things You Didn't Know About The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
Grading all Original WWE Grand Slam Champions
RELATED STORY
5 Tag Team Champions that you never knew existed
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us