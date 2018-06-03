SK's Take on why The Rock may never wrestle again

Will The Great One ever lace up his wrestling boots again?

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Feature 03 Jun 2018, 00:00 IST 322 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Is The Rock's WWE career officially over?

The Rock's last WWE appearance came back at WrestleMania 32 when he made history with the shortest match in the history of The Biggest Event Of The Year when he took on Erick Rowan.

Over the past two years, WWE has attempted to bring The Rock back to the company and this year even pushed to have him partner Ronda Rousey to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, an offer that The People's Champion turned down.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer even weighed in on the discussion, by adding the theory that injuries could be his main problem.

“There’s too much money in him. He got hurt he had a hernia the year before he tore the hamstring. So it’s like he’s been getting hurt in his matches already. When you get hurt once you go, ‘it’s one time’ but when you’re getting hurt a lot it’s probably not a good idea especially as he’s getting older and as muscular as he is.”

It's hard to say that someone who loves the company as much as The Rock would never wrestle again, but given the fact that his name is becoming much bigger in the movie scene to the point where Dwayne Johnson could now be considered bigger than The Rock, it is unlikely.

The Rock is 46 years old and his production companies have a lot of money riding on him to remain healthy and continue to star in blockbuster movies, which is one of the reasons why he was unable to return for WrestleMania 34.

The former World Champion had a fantastic run as part of The Attitude Era, but everyone gets older and considering it's been a while since he's stepped into a ring and the standard of wrestling right now is at it's highest, it's doubtful that he will ever be lacing up those famous wrestling boots again.

Could we never see the Great One in a WWE ring again? Have your say in the comments section below!