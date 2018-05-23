SK's Take: Why WWE hasn't made any budget cuts following WrestleMania 34

Is Vince McMahon afraid of his competition?

Vince McMahon always has a reason behind his actions

WWE has signed a lot of new talent over the past few months, which usually means that there is a list of releases coming because of budget cuts.

Shockingly, there weren't any releases announced following this year's WrestleMania and WrestleVotes believes that this could be because WWE is worried about their competition.

Whilst the company obviously had a reason to keep stars around because of the 50-man Royal Rumble that happened in Saudi Arabia last month, there could be a much bigger explanation.

All In sold out in less than an hour a few days ago and now there are reports that the show could be broadcast on pay-per-view.

It is well-known that WWE has been signing up UK talent over the past few weeks to stop them working for World of Sport, and they could be holding back on releases to prevent talent from working All In as well.

If any releases are made before June 4th then their 90-day clause would be up in time for them to compete as part of the show which already includes Rey Mysterio and is speculated to also have CM Punk on the card.

If the company is preparing to release some of their roster then it il come after this date so that they are not able to make the September first show.

WWE's $1billion deal with FOX has definitely boosted the company recently but that doesn't mean that the company won't have a number of stars that have fallen down the ranks.

Recent reports suggest that WWE has given up on their Tag Team Divison, which could be why the Raw Tag Team Champions weren't even part of this week's show, so this could be the division that is affected by cuts in the future.

There have been reports of superstars recently being dropped back down to NXT if they have fallen out of favor on the main roster, like The Revival recently, which could be WWE's way of dealing with the fact that they have been unable to make any releases.

The current roster is bigger than it has ever been and almost 20 UK stars were recently signed ahead of next month's UK tournament, so budget cuts have to be coming in the near future, it's not a matter of if anymore, more a matter of when.