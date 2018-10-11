SK's Take on WWE legend hinting she'll return at Evolution

Could another legend be starring at the monumental show?

On October 28th, history will be made when the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view, Evolution, takes place. Emanating live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, it will be the first ever WWE event consisting solely of women's matches with over 50 female Superstars past and present set to feature.

All of WWE's women's championships will be defended at the event, with Ronda Rousey defending her Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in the first ever Last Woman Standing Match. Kairi Sane will defend the NXT Championship in a rematch against Shayna Baszler and the NXT UK Women's Championship will be defended, as well as the Mae Young Classic 2018 culminating at the event.

However, one match taking place that has grabbed a huge deal of attention is the return of two WWE legends, when Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus taking on the team of Mickie James and Alexa Bliss. With one other legendary WWE star confirmed to appear in Beth Phoenix, though, the names of former Superstars who may appear haven't exactly been forthcoming.

Until now.

Is Michelle McCool returning?

WWE Legend Michelle McCool has taken to social media to deliver a pretty strong hint that she's preparing for Evolution - posting a video where she's training in the ring, boasting that she's still got it and hashtagging Evolution.

I mean, not that anyone would ever doubt she's still got it after her performance earlier in the year during the first ever Women's Royal Rumble - but just in case you were wondering, you can watch the video below.

For anyone unfamiliar with Michelle McCool, she was one of the most dominant women's wrestlers while active and was perhaps most prominent on the SmackDown brand. McCool won the WWE Divas Championship twice and the WWE Women's Championship twice - and was also Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Woman of the Year in 2010 and ranked number one on the list of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in the same year.

McCool, in recent years, has appeared on WWE television at ringside during her husband The Undertaker's WrestleMania 33 and 34 matches, and was honoured as part of a segment involving women who have contributed to the success of WWE at RAW 25 - but most shockingly was her return at the Royal Rumble where she scored the most eliminations in the match, with a total of five, before being eliminated by Natalya.

Will McCool return at Evolution? Let's just say, at this rate, it looks very likely.

