SK's take on WWE on the verge of sensationally signing top indie star

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors // 06 Sep 2018, 01:42 IST

Is Pentagon going to WWE?

A Mexican sports website and Pentagon Jr's Facebook page have just lit the fire under rumours that the top Mexican Lucha Libre star could be on his way to the WWE, in what would be a huge coup for the company.

The sports website Esto.com.mx recently published an article with the headline 'La llegada de Pentagón Jr. a WWE es casi inminente' which roughly translates to 'The arrival of Pentagon Jr. to WWE is almost imminent'

The article itself is also in Spanish but it mainly discusses Pentagon Jr's recent achievements in wrestling and becoming a top star worldwide, but the real juicy bit is the following paragraph

Now, the rumors that are sounding strong in the last months of a supposed interest of WWE for their services take more strength. According to journalist Dave Meltzer, the Mexican fighter has already received the formal proposal to join Vince McMahon's company, however, his busy schedule, both in Mexico and the United States, has prevented him from making a decision.

As you can see the article suggests that the WWE have put an offer on the table and it is merely a case of Pentagon not having accepted it yet that stands between the Mexican star and Vince McMahon's company.

To further add fuel to the fire though, Pentagon Jr himself has shared the article on his personal Facebook page, thanking his fans for their support.

Pentagon Jr hints at WWE deal?

Now it could just be a case of Pentagon seeing that the article and post from Esto.Com.MX was full of praise for him and so Pentagon shared it, not realising the rumour it would start, but we'll have to wait and see.

Pentagon Jr is one of the top wrestling talents outside of the WWE. Period. The company would be lucky to have him!

Do you want to see Pentagon Jr in the WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!