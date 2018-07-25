SK's Take on Samoa Joe teasing a WWE Championship match with AJ Styles

Is Samoa Joe teasing a match against AJ Styles?

It was revealed last week on SmackDown Live that General Manager Paige will announce this week who AJ Styles' next contender is for the WWE Championship. It has been speculated for weeks that there is only one man who can step up and challenge the former TNA star and that's The Right Hand of Destruction himself, Samoa Joe.

The two former TNA stars have never done battle in WWE and interestingly, throughout Styles' feud Rusev, Joe was noticeably missing from WWE TV and wasn't booked for Extreme Rules.

Paige will announce a new Number One Contender tonight on SmackDown Live

It is thought that this was done by design just because WWE didn't have anything for the Samoan Submission Machine at that time, but he could be about to step up to the WWE Championship match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Joe recently shared the following on his Instagram page, which has led to even more speculation that he is the star that is about the become the number one contender for the WWE Championship.

Tonight we take more #sdlive A post shared by Samoa Joe (@samoajoe_wwe) on Jul 24, 2018 at 10:08am PDT

There have already been rumours about this match that claim that Styles will once again be able to defeat his challenger to retain a title that he has now held for more than nine months.

Joe is yet to win a Championship on the main roster after he was promoted at the beginning of last year and has been floating around for the past few months looking for a challenge. Given the fact that Styles has already defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, which means that there aren't many stars left on the blue brand that haven't felt the force of the Styles Clash.

Would you like Samoa Joe to become the new number one contender for the WWE Championship? Have your say in the comments section below...