SK's Take: Two Huge Names Missing From Evolution Poster

The Bella Twins have been shunned

Evolution is now just two months away and whilst the promotional material has now been released, many fans have noticed that there are a few faces missing.

The Bella Twins made their return to WWE TV this past weekend at SummerSlam, which is the first time Brie and Nikki have been seen since The Royal Rumble where they were both runners-up in the first ever female version of the match.

There has been a lot of speculation that the main event that could be planned for Evolution could be Nikki Bella vs Ronda Rousey but as of yet WWE hasn't confirmed this and the fact that the Twins have been missed from the poster doesn't bode well.

The poster for Evolution has now been shared publically and whilst it features the likes of Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Kairi Sane and even WWE Hall of Famer's Trish Stratus and Lita, there is no sign of The Bella Twins.

It could be argued that The Bellas are not full-time wrestlers currently, but neither are Stratus and Lita and if WWE is planning for Nikki to mainevent, then she should at least be part of the promotional material ahead of the event.

Latest promotional poster for #WWEEvolution PPV, featuring Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita, plus #NXT stars Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler! pic.twitter.com/BTxIUH3sXx — ProWrestling.com (@pw_dotcom) August 22, 2018

Brie Bella was part of SmackDown Live last night when she aided her husband against Miz and Maryse and it was then revealed that she will team with Daniel Bryan against The IT Couple at Hell in a Cell, so it is quite odd that the two women have been shunned.

Nikki Bella wasn't on SmackDown along with her sister last night since it's believed that the build to a feud between Rousey and Nikki will begin soon over on Raw, whilst Brie will remain on SmackDown Live and work alongside her husband once again, so it is currently unknown what Brie will be doing at E

Do you think Nikki and Brie Bella deserved to be part of the poster for Evolution? Have your say in the comments section below.