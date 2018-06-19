SK's Take: Where to go with Braun Strowman after Money In The Bank?

Just how long do you expect The Monster Among Men to keep the briefcase?

Monster In The Bank!

Braun Strowman was definitely booked like a monster heading into Money In The Bank, but he was far from most people's pick to pull down the briefcase last night. I felt like a Raw woman was going to win their ladder match and a SmackDown man would win theirs, so my pick was either The Miz or Samoa Joe.

In the end, Strowman climbed the ladder (amazingly with Kofi Kingston on his back) and Money In The Bank ended with The Monster Among Men posing on top of the ladder with the briefcase.

On the post-Money In The Bank edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the rumors of what the WWE is planning for Strowman going forward. Meltzer stated that the plan is for Strowman to cash in during the Roman Reigns v. Brock Lesnar match for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Meltzer noted that the plan for Reigns v. Lesnar is not internally set in stone yet, but seems to still be the current plan when the WWE heads to Brooklyn on August 19th. He also didn't clarify if Strowman would cash in to make it a triple threat before SummerSlam, during the match, or if he would cash in after the match concluded.

There are two reasons why I don't think this is a good idea. Considering how the WWE Universe completely rejected the match between Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal at Money In The Bank, I think the WWE should keep Roman away from the title picture at SummerSlam and just think of a new strategy for The Big Dog.

The second reason is that it is a complete copy of what Seth Rollins did when he cashed in on the Roman Reigns v. Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 31 in California. There needs to be a more creative way to have Braun cash in.

Personally, I would have loved to see Lesnar advertised for tonight's Monday Night Raw and Strowman crashes the party and cashes in right there, but since Alexa Bliss cashed in last night, I think Strowman is going to hold the briefcase for a few months, maybe even into next year.

There has never been a Money In The Bank cash-in attempt at the Royal Rumble before, and that is where I would like to see Strowman officially doing it. I'd love to see several teases of cashing in over the next few months, but Braun isn't going to use a vulnerable opportunity to officially cash, I think he calls his shot out ahead of time.

How would you want Strowman to cash in his MITB Briefcase? Let us know in the comments section below!