WWE hints at potential comebacks with epic list of dream matches

Is this a sign of things to come?

WWE are world-renowned for their use of social media to stir up some interest in the product, and one list published tonight has the internet abuzz with rumours of some huge names that could return to the company very soon!

In an article entitled Fantasy Warfare on WWE.com, five huge dream matches were hinted at, with every one involving a WWE legend and a current Superstar. Baring in mind that the term "Fantasy Warfare" was coined when Goldberg returned to take on Brock Lesnar after being unveiled as the face of the year's 2K game, with the WCW Icon being unleashed on The Beast and the monumental match taking place at Survivor Series.

WWE.com reads:

SmackDown 1000 is almost here, and that has us reflecting on nearly 20 years of incredible battles that have taken place on the blue brand. Still, there are some matches we can’t help but dream about, featuring Superstars from Team Blue’s past taking on the best the present has to offer. These 5 are our top fantasy dream matches. What matches would you want to see? Let us know in the comments below and on social media!

Funnily enough, these five matches were all specified as SmackDown matches and, while they are currently fantasy, with SmackDown 1000 around the corner, you can bet there'll be some blue brand legends on the bill, so it wouldn't exactly be a huge shock if at least one of them happened!

So, "Who did WWE have on the list?" I hear you ask.

This would be epic!

Well, the first match is one I didn't know I needed to see until now! Samoa Joe vs Batista? Count me in. With Batista ever-vocal about wanting one more run in WWE, it wouldn't be a huge shock to see The Animal back in action - and what a comeback this would be.

Another match in the list was The Bar vs The APA, who I suppose you could say are two people who are no strangers to bars. This would definitely be another match where titans clash in a colossal battle, and with the APA appearing at Raw 25, you'd have to think we'll see them, or at least JBL, on SmackDown 1000.

Now for a match, we may not see at SmackDown 1000 but which may take place in the near-future - with Evolution around the corner, you wouldn't put it past WWE to set up this dream match. After an impressive performance in the first ever Women's Royal Rumble earlier in the year, it wouldn't be a shock if we saw Michelle McCool in the ring at least one more time, and who better to oppose her than Charlotte? Two of the most dominant women in SmackDown history clashing is definitely best for business.

Incredible athleticism would reign supreme!

You might have already spotted the header image of this article - the dream match both men have been outspoken about and said they'd love to go toe-to-toe with one another - AJ Styles vs Rey Mysterio. With The Master of The 619 sporadically appearing in a WWE ring across this year already and a permanent comeback apparently imminent, a match with The Phenomenal One surely isn't too far away.

The final match, though, may be the most likely. A former RAW General Manager vs a former SmackDown General Manager. Kurt Angle vs Daniel Bryan. Granted, there are a plethora of dream matches on the cards for the Yes Man, but an Olympic Gold Medallist would pose a threat like no other - and with Kurt Angle allegedly being removed from his role as GM to prepare for a full-time in-ring return, this one may very well happen sooner rather than later!

The dream match of all dream matches

Needless to say, even one of these matches being confirmed, whether it be for SmackDown 1000 or otherwise, would be incredible news. With WWE planting the seeds, well, you never know. Fingers crossed we see some legends return for the blue brand special, and any of these matches being announced beforehand would definitely make it a must-see show!

Which of these matches do you want to see most? Let us know in the comments.