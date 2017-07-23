SK Exclusive: Huge Upset Planned for WWE Battleground 2017

The WWE are planning huge shock in the SmackDown Women's No.1 contender match.

Naomi's Summerslam challenger will be determined at Battleground

What's the story?

As reported by The Dirty Sheets via our "DS Breaking News" YouTube video, below, WWE is planning a major upset in the SmackDown's Women's Championship No.1 contender match.

In case you didn't know...

The winner of the of No.1 contender match will face the Smackdown Women's Champion, Naomi at SummerSlam next month. The match will be a Fatal 5 Way, featuring Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Tamina, Natalya and Lana.

The heart of the matter

As things stand, the WWE is planning to have Natalya go over in the match and face Naomi at SummerSlam.

The original plan was for Charlotte Flair to win the match. Charlotte vs Naomi has been pencilled in for SummerSlam for several weeks. However, creative has now opted to go with Natalya to pull off the monumental upset at Battleground. If the plan goes ahead, it would be one of the biggest upsets of 2017.

What's next?

Battleground will take place tonight and will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Author's Take

There is no explaining to the logic behind this decision, other than the WWE going with the most unlikely winner possible, simply to swerve people. Things can always change at the last minute and it wouldn't surprise me to see the company shift back to Charlotte.

However, our sources, who have been reliable all year are informing us that the current plan is for Natalya to win the match.

