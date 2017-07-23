SK Exclusive: Update on when Jinder Mahal is expected to drop the WWE Championship

Our sources say that the WWE could be ready to end Jinder Mahal's WWE Title run in the near future

Has The Modern Day Maharaja's luck come to a halt?

What's the story?

As reported by The Dirty Sheets via our "DS Breaking News" YouTube video (attached below), the WWE may be done with the WWE Title reign of Jinder Mahal. They may also be putting less emphasis on their plans to exploit the huge population of India.

In case you didn't know

Jinder shocked the world when he won the WWE Championship at Backlash in May by defeating Randy Orton. We correctly reported this in our SK Exclusive.

The heart of the matter

As things stand, the WWE is planning to take the WWE Championship off Jinder Mahal in the near future, with a cash-in by Baron Corbin imminent on whomever successfully dethrones Mahal.

What's next?

Battleground will take place tonight. It will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Jinder Mahal will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the Main Event, in a Punjabi Prison Match. Mahal is likely to overcome this hurdle.

Author's Take

Many thought that Jinder would receive a lengthy run with WWE's plans to grow in India being at the forefront of people's minds. However, The Dirty Sheets learned several weeks ago that despite its huge population, the money making opportunities are fairly limited. The WWE has since entered into a partnership with Lagardère Sports as its international sponsorship sales agency, who immediately announced a deal with SuperSport, the premier sports broadcaster in Africa.

Stay tuned The Dirty Sheets Network by subscribing to our YouTube channel and liking our Facebook page, for the latest breaking news, reports and exclusive interviews, including our revealing interview with Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Also be sure to check out all the SK WWE Exclusives, where I have broken a majority of the major news stories in wrestling throughout the year.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com