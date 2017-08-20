SK WWE Exclusive: Major backstage heat on JBL and Naomi

Naomi and JBL have irked the WWE by spoiling a major SummerSlam surprise.

As reported by The Dirty Sheets via our "DS Breaking News" show on YouTube and iTunes, it appears that Kevin Dunn was not pleased with JBL and Naomi for their comments during commentary on SmackDown.

Naomi joined the SmackDown announce team for commentary on SmackDown during the Natalya vs Becky Lynch match.

During the commentary, JBL made an unscripted comment where he asked Naomi if she had anything special planned for her ring entrance at SummerSlam, to which Naomi responded affirmatively.

Unfortunately for Naomi and JBL, the WWE had absolutely no plans to give Naomi an extra sense special entrance on Sunday. The WWE are already planning special entrances for Nakamura and Finn Balor, and may now be forced to come up with something for Naomi at the 11th hour. This mishap also comes at a time where WWE have reduces their investment into ring entrances, which has included dropping pyro.

Kevin Dunn has been Vince McMahon's right-hand man for many years and is the head of WWE production.

Naomi will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at SummerSlam in Brooklyn this Sunday.

I personally didn't notice the comment much, I more so noticed the way Naomi seemingly bumbled her way through commentary. Attention to detail isn't really a WWE specialty, so it's likely that the decision may be taken to ignore the comments of JBL and Naomi. We will have to see what happens this Sunday night.