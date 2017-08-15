SK WWE Exclusive: Alexa Bliss' SummerSlam 2017 opponent revealed

Sasha Banks will be getting another title shot at SummerSlam.

Sasha Banks to take Bayley's place at SummerSlam

What's the story?

As previously revealed via our "DS Breaking News" show on "The Dirty Sheets" YouTube and iTunes channels, Sasha Banks will replace Bayley and face Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.

Eleven days ago, we were the first ones to exclusively report that Bayley would miss SummerSlam and would be replaced by Sasha Banks, 3 days before the WWE confirmed. In addition to that, we were also the first ones to break the news that Sasha would face Nia Jaxx on Raw to determine the No.1 contender.

You can watch the YouTube video here:

In case you didn't know...

Bayley injured her shoulder on Raw two weeks ago in a match against Nia Jaxx. She was set to face Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

We can confirm via reliable sources that Sasha Banks is still set to replace Bayley and will face Alex Bliss at SummerSlam for the Raw Women's Championship, as we previously reported. It'll be the second PPV in a row where Bliss has defended her title against Banks.

What's next?

SummerSlam will take place this Sunday and will be broadcast live from Brooklyn for the third year in a row.

Author's Take

Bayley's injury could well be a blessing in disguise. Bayley has been faltering since she won the title and was heavily booed last week in Toronto, confirming that WWE's attempt to rebuild her in recent weeks have failed.

The former NXT star is no longer perceived as a loveable sympathetic underdog. An injury may be the perfect way for the crowd to sympathise with Bayley and get behind her again. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks could very well be the champion by the time she returns, setting up the long awaited Sasha Banks heel turn and a Bayley vs Sasha main roster program.