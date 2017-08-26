SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week (August 25, 2017)

New programs, call ups, injuries and much, much more!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 26 Aug 2017, 15:05 IST

What news did we hear, in the aftermath of SummerSlam?

This week was an absolute treat for wrestling fans, was it not? One that began on Saturday night with NXT Takeover: Brooklyn and concluded on Wednesday with the latest episode of NXT, featuring the fifth straight night of action from the Barclays Center.

We saw some massive call ups, debuts and returns and even heard some not so good news, through the course of the power-packed week. In case you haven't kept up with all that's been happening, we present them in the latest edition of SKFabe, for your convenience.

#1 Brock Lesnar has a brand new challenger

Well, the math does add up!

Certain trios have changed the very landscape of sports entertainment, over the years, be it the NWO or The Shield. Truthfully speaking, 3MB wasn't one of them. Two of the three men from the faction, however, have had massive returns to the company and are in prominent positions right now. Jinder Mahal is the WWE Champion, while Drew McIntyre is the NXT Champion. The third member of the faction, Heath Slater, is unfortunately NOT the Universal Champion. Wistfully, he sent out a Tweet before the SummerSlam 2017 main event match that was eventually won by the reigning and defending Universal Champion — Lesnar.

So @JinderMahal is champ. Now @DMcIntyreWWE is champ. According to my 3MB math the winner of tonight's 4way better WATCH OUT NOW #summerslam — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) August 21, 2017

Unfortunately, as cool as it would be to see Heath Slater lock horns with Brock Lesnar once again (remember their previous encounter?), we do not see it happening, considering where each man is, in the card. A humour skit may really not be such a bad idea, though!