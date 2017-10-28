SKFabe: Hottest WWE news of the week (October 28, 2017)

A summary of all the action that happened off camera.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 28 Oct 2017, 16:37 IST

We run through the hottest news items of the week

Last week's edition of SKFabe was truly explosive considering everything changed in an instant due to the viral infection that had taken a hold of the WWE roster. This week wasn't nearly as exciting outside the ring, but we still bring you some highlights from behind the scenes, that may augment your WWE watching experience.

Here are the seven most exciting news items that transpired through the course of the week that passed. We hope that you have as much fun reading it, as we had while putting this list together.

#1 Paige and Charlotte Flair want to face off again!

It seems more and more evident that Paige is on her way back to WWE once again. The young and super talented superstar has been through her fair share of controversy in the recent past, but she remains a favourite of the WWE Universe, who cannot wait to see her return.

This past week, WWE uploaded the video that we have linked above from the WWE Network, that showcased Paige taking on Charlotte Flair. The latter responded immediately to WWE's tweet:

Ready for a rematch!!!!! — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 27, 2017

What took the whole WWE Universe by storm was the fact that Paige seemed equally enthusiastic to make this match happen. This makes us wonder if she is due for a return, very soon indeed.

Paige can really bolster the SmackDown Live Women's Division, considering that we've seen every possible permutation and the combination of women on the roster, thus far.

The rumours indicate that Paige may be on her way to the blue brand, and if that is the case, a clash with Charlotte Flair could definitely take place. Imagine the pop when her distinctive music hits, once again!