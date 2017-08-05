SKFabe: This week in WWE News- 5th August, 2017

Your destination for all the hottest wrestling updates.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 05 Aug 2017, 13:08 IST

This was one crazy week, filled with news

One of the toughest challenges this week was to narrow down the events that transpired into the most noteworthy 7 points. There was almost no time to breathe, all through the week, as news from WWE broke, almost on an hourly basis. There were departures, there were comeback announcements, there was so, so much more. If you think you may have missed out on certain events that transpired through the week, fear not, because SKFabe is here to keep you informed about the world of sports entertainment. Browse this feature and keep yourself informed, dearest reader.

1: Bayley injured

Bayley will miss SummerSlam in Brooklyn, this year

During her match against Nia Jax on Raw, number 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship, Bayley, suffered a shoulder injury. and is likely to miss Summerslam. This is the official video that WWE put out:

An emotional Bayley addresses the situation in this video, and our sources indicate that Sasha Banks is certain to take her place at SummerSlam 2017 in Brooklyn. To determine the number 1 contender, there is likely to be a match on Raw this week, between Nia Jax and Sasha Banks, in which Sasha will eventually emerge victorious. This is a huge blow for Bayley, who was gaining steam after being out of the spotlight for a while now. Thankfully, through the whole ordeal, she never lost her sense of humor.