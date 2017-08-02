SK's take on Becky Lynch potentially being injured

SmackDown Superstar reportedly injured during match.

Becky Lynch might have been injured on this week's SmackDown

Cageside Seats reported recently that the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, was injured during this week's show. The sources didn't mention when and how the injury occurred, nor did they mention the extent and nature of the injuries that she sustained.

Becky Lynch and the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi, took on Ms Money in the Bank, Carmella, and Natalya in a tag team match on this Tuesday. Cageside's report suggests that Becky was injured during this match but it could have also been a collective effect of past injuries as well. You can watch footage from the match below.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer recently reported that Bayley might have been injured and then WWE revealed that she was, indeed, injured and this could be another very similar incident. It would be a disaster for WWE though, if the reports of Becky's injury are true, as two of the biggest female stars on each brand would have been injured in the same week.

this is the second reported WWE injury in two days with Bayley having been injured on RAW.

Becky is not advertised for a match on the SummerSlam but Natalya will face Naomi for the Women's Championship and in case WWE was planning a big segment with Carmella cashing in her contract, Becky might have to sit this one out.

WWE is yet to confirm Becky Lynch's injuries and if the issue is serious enough, we might miss her on SmackDown for a couple of weeks. We will keep you updated with the details as we learn more.

It is a huge coincidence that two former Women's Champions were injured within a span of two days but such is the nature of professional wrestling; even if you take the proper precautions, you might end up injured anyway.

