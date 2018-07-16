SKs take on the Universal Championship direction for SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar's days as Universal Champion could very well be over

Following Raw General Manager Kurt Angle’s massive announcement at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is seemingly bound to show up on tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night Raw or else ‘The Beast Incarnate’ could be in danger of seeing his reign as Universal Champion come to an early end.

However, given the fact if Lesnar does show up on Raw tomorrow night, then a title defense at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view will be inevitable and as of this right now, there are apparently no shortage of contenders on red brand who are worthy enough of stepping up to ‘The Beast Incarnate’ and eventually challenge him to a championship match at the Biggest Event of the Summer.

Kurt Angle's Brock Lesnar update.

These fans in Pittsburgh seem to really dislike Brock. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/GAurdNQ4u0 — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) July 15, 2018

The likes of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, and even Roman Reigns are all potential Universal Title challengers who come to mind, however, following the aftermath of an exciting Extreme Rules pay-per-view, it is now likely that ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar could very well face-off against his biggest challenge in the WWE till date in the form of a triumphant Bobby Lashley.

Ever since making his return to the WWE on the Raw after WrestleMania 33, Bobby Lashley has somewhat experienced a pretty lacklustre run in the company so far, as he found himself in a substandard feud against Sami Zayn, that eventually culminated at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view with the former coming out on top in a one-on-one match between the two.

However, things are finally starting to look much brighter for the very talented Lashley, who arguably went on to score the biggest win of his WWE career so far when the former MMA veteran defeated the biggest face in the WWE today, ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns.

Lashley’s win over Reigns is quite possibly going to mark the beginning of a monstrous reign in the WWE for the former Impact Wrestling World Champion and the 42-year-old former Bellator superstar could potentially also emerge as the next challenger for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title at SummerSlam.

Lesnar and Lashley’s clash is bound to be a battle for the ages and the majority of the wrestling fanbase around the world have been patiently waiting for several years now for the two walking behemoths to eventually collide inside the squared circle someday and it now seems like the two former MMA superstars could very well go head-to-head against each other in a dream match come true at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view, with Lesnar’s Universal Championship on the line.

Despite being Universal Champion for well over 400 days now, Brock Lesnar’s run with the red belt has been pretty unsatisfactory so far, however, Lesnar’s run as World Champion could very well come to an abrupt end at the hands of ‘The Dominator’ Lashley at the forthcoming SummerSlam event.

"I am DIFFERENT. And that's what I showed him tonight."@fightbobby did what he set out to do tonight at #ExtremeRules. pic.twitter.com/t0kDzVxqBZ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 16, 2018

But, one of the rather major factors that could possibly come into play in this feud is going to be the involvement of current Money in the Bank briefcase holder Braun Strowman, who in the past has been agonizingly close to winning the Universal Title off Brock Lesnar on several occasions.

With Strowman currently in possession of the MITB contract, expect ‘The Monster Among Men’ to cash-in his opportunity at any given point in 2018, however, I certainly feel that the perfect occasion for Strowman to cash-in his contract is definitely going to be at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view during an on-going clash between current champion Brock Lesnar and challenger Bobby Lashley.

If WWE does move forward with the plan of Strowman cashing in his MITB briefcase at SummerSlam and eventually capture the Universal Title right under the nose of both Lesnar and Lashley, then it is definitely going to be one of the biggest swerves of all time in WWE history and is ultimately going to provide Braun Strowman the much-needed last-gasp push towards stardom.