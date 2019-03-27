SmackDown Live, Last-minute predictions: 5 things that may happen (26th March 2019)

This Week's SmackDown might be highly influential for the WrestleMania card

This week's Smackdown comes live from Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut as the Blue Brand strides towards making some impact at the Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania.

The 35th edition of WrestleMania is just days away, and hype is immense, and so is the zeal! The Blue Brand has been roaring towards the Showcase of Immortals as many fascinating storylines have shaped up in order to enthral the WWE Universe at the grandest stage of them all.

This Week's SmackDown comes with a lot of promise as the WWE Universe curiously await as to what more the Blue Brand can deliver after weeks of high drama and entertainment.

WWE enthusiasts will keep a keen eye to the event which surely influences a lot of matches WrestleMania 35 which is set to take place on 7th April 2019 at MetLife Arena, New Jersey.

Here we present our thoughts on what to expect on this week's SmackDown Live:

#5 AJ Styles gets an RKO out of Nowhere post his historic match with Kurt Angle

We might see Randy Orton hit yet another RKO on his WrestleMania opponent- AJ Styles

Kurt Angle is in the final run of his in-ring career and the veteran is leaving no stone unturned in order to make it truly memorable. The Olympic hero has faced some worthy opponents in this period and is set to face yet another megastar who he shares a strong history with!

The American hero is scheduled to battle AJ Styles on SmackDown in what will be his final outing on the blue brand, a place where he created many magical moments.

AJ and Kurt go way back and it seems like the perfect farewell for the WWE Hall Of Famer by pitting him against the very best on Smackdown Live.

While this highly anticipated match is set to take place, there will be a certain superstar who'll be watching this match closely owing to the fact that he faces one of his toughest tests in AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35.

The man we are discussing here is The Viper, Randy Orton- the man who in a few days will face the phenomenal one at the Grandest Stage Of Them All!

Orton is known to be a ferocious opponent and the greatest weapon in his arsenal is the RKO.

Orton has planted innumerable RKO and the beauty of this finisher is that can come any time and anywhere!

Expect Randy Orton to show up upon the completion of AJ Styles' iconic bout with Kurt Angle.

