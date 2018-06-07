Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
SmackDown Live Report Card - June 5, 2018

With just over a week until Money in the Bank, how did SmackDown Live fare this week?

Jeremy Bennett
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 08:48 IST
707

KL
Kofi Kingston and Big E set up The Miz for the Midnight Hour...

This week is one of those odd periods where the WWE is at a stand-still. The card for both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live were filled for Money in the Bank last week, and the go-home shows are still a week away.

Monday Night Raw suffered from this lull this week with a fairly lackluster show, but SmackDown Live avoided that lull for the most part last night with a highly entertaining show, a great contract signing, and an excellent main event.

Money in the Bank is just a little over a week away when it takes place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The only uncertainty there is for the pay per view at this point is which member of The New Day will be in the ladder match.

As with all of the report card articles, this one will focus on the major moments from this week's edition of SmackDown Live. The best grade a segment can receive is an A+; while the worst grade is an F.

This week's edition of SmackDown Live starts out with the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion...

Carmella tries to "unmask" Asuka...

Carmella trying
Carmella trying her best to make Asuka feel insecure and insignificant, but I don't think it worked...

The Princess of Staten Island (and current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion) kicked off the evening in Corpus Christi, Texas with a promo to expose the real Asuka. They showed a video recap of Asuka's dominating winning streak, followed by some footage of recent misfortunes for the Empress of Tomorrow.

Carmella stated that the "Age of Asuka" is over and Mella is money. Asuka came down prepared to clash with Carmella, but they would be interrupted by Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Sonya wanted Asuka one-on-one, but Carmella suggested she take them both on. General Manager Paige came out and gave Asuka the option of who she wanted to face tonight, and she chose BOTH Rose and Deville.

It was a decent opening segment, but Carmella's promos are really starting to get repetitive with the same lines. Thankfully Rose and Deville came out to save the segment somewhat.

GRADE: C+

The 11-minute handicap match was very solid. It was a good showcase to show that Rose and Deville are capable of being on top of the division in the future.

I'd really love to see a one-on-one match between Asuka and Deville. My Lost In The Midcard podcast co-host saw this match at an NXT Live event and said it was amazing.

Asuka would dump Rose to the outside and as Deville was charging, she would apply the Asuka Lock and there was nowhere for Deville to go.

GRADE: B

