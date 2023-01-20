WWE has an interesting episode of SmackDown lined up for fans. Top Superstars from the blue brand will look for opportunities to gain momentum as we move closer to this year's Royal Rumble.

So far, only two segments have been confirmed for the show. On the show this week, Roman Reigns will sign a contract for his next title match, and a new tournament will begin. But the show might have other surprises in store for fans.

Here, we look at what could unfold on SmackDown this Friday. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens meet for the contract signing on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this month, Kevin Owens interrupted Roman Reigns while he was in the middle of screaming at Sami Zayn. KO demanded a title match at the Royal Rumble, and the Tribal Chief surprisingly agreed. The two superstars are set to meet for their contract signing tonight on the blue brand.

If WWE's history has taught us anything, we know that the contract signing will have its own drama. While Kevin Owens might be alone, Reigns is expected to have The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and a confused Sami Zayn stand behind him.

KO will have the odds stacked against him if he engages in a brawl during this segment. But we wouldn't put it past the challenger to take out the Bloodline before sneakily hitting Reigns with a Stunner. But he will have to be careful, as Reigns can use his faction to turn things around in a heartbeat. The Tribal Chief can use this opportunity to have The Bloodline attack and worsen KO's condition ahead of their big title match.

#2. New tournament to decide No. 1 contenders for SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Bloodline currently holds the biggest titles in WWE today. However, recent backstage rumors have suggested that the company will finally split the gold, and it appears that the axe would first fall on the Tag Team Championships.

The Usos are scheduled to put their RAW Tag Team Titles on the line against Judgment Day next week on the red brand. Surprisingly, a new tag team tournament will begin on SmackDown to determine the No.1 Contenders for the blue brand's Tag Team Titles. These booking decisions hint at the end of The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championship reign.

The first round of the aforementioned tournament on SmackDown will see Sheamus and Drew McIntyre join forces to face The Viking Raiders. McIntrye and Sheamus recently challenged The Usos for the gold but fell short. They will look for another chance to earn a shot at the gold.

#3. What's next for SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair?

Charlotte Flair recently returned to WWE SmackDown following a prolonged absence, instantly dethroning Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. The Queen also successfully defended her gold against Sonya Deville the following week.

It will be exciting to see who will be the next superstar to challenge Charlotte for the title. Barring Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, no one has the right momentum to demand a title match. While we might not see anyone pose a legitimate threat to Charlotte's title reign, a brief feud with the champion could help the budding stars draw attention ahead of Royal Rumble.

Deville and Charlotte were involved in a backstage brawl last week. After failing in her match against the champion, Deville looked desperate for a rematch. Could this be her strategy to anger Charlotte into agreeing to another title match?

#4. Rey Mysterio hits back at Karrion Kross for attacking him last week

Rey Mysterio declared himself a competitor for the Royal Rumble match. However, his intense promo ended abruptly when Karrion Kross decided to launch a brutal attack. The legendary superstar didn't have a chance to fight back, but he will look to change things.

Kross has been relentlessly targeting Rey Mysterio for the past several weeks. We might finally see the latter draw the line against Kross this time. But he will have to be wary of Scarlett, who seems to back her partner well in his evil endeavors on SmackDown.

#5. Will Braun Strowman extend his feud with Intercontinental Champion Gunther?

Following a brief but intense rivalry on SmackDown, Braun Strowman challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the Monster Among Monsters couldn't dethrone the Imperium leader. While Strowman could continue his feud with Gunther, they both have better options.

Strowman could also team up with Ricochet and participate in the Tag Team Tournament to determine the No. 1 contenders for The Usos. Ricochet was recently victimized by Hit Row, who attacked the high-flying superstar to confirm their heel turn on WWE SmackDown.

Fans didn't hate the dynamic between Ricochet and Strowman when the duo were fighting Imperium. They could work well together as a tag team with the right booking.

This will also leave Gunther free for a potential feud with Brock Lesnar. He has been an excellent fighting champion and deserves a big match on the road to WrestleMania. WWE is reportedly planning this feud, and it would be great to see babyface Brock back in action.

