SmackDown Preview: Top Face in line for a big push, Grudge rivalry set to continue (August 13, 2019)

From new challenges to decade-old rivalries, here's what's can happen tonight

WWE kickstarted the week with a fantastic show at SummerSlam. Despite the minimalistic hype behind the biggest party of summer, the show delivered incredible results.

From Kevin Owens successfully saving his job to Kofi Kingston's vicious attack on Randy Orton. the blue brand witnessed its Superstars engage in several jaw-dropping moments.

SmackDown women's champion Bayley also defended her title against Ember Moon. Now that SummerSlam is done and dusted, we are headed towards the dawn of new feuds and hopefully, answers to few old ones.

Here's what can go down on SmackDown Live this week

#4 Roman Reigns takes on Buddy Murphy

Will Roman Reigns find his mystery attacker?

Two weeks ago, Roman Reigns was attacked by a mystery person on his way to an exclusive backstage interview. Many speculated that it was Samoa Joe who was trying to harm the Big Dog.

In the following week, Joe demanded an apology for the suspicion towards him. Reigns was once again attacked in the parking lot right in front of Joe which confirmed that the latter had nothing to do with the mysterious ambushing of the former Universal Champion.

However, there was another name that joined the list of suspects. WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was spotted during the first attack. As a result, Reigns caught hold of Murphy and demanded answers. When the latter refused to give up the name of the attacker, Reigns demolished him inside the locker room during SmackDown.

Murphy then went on to face Apollo Crews during the pre-show of SummerSlam where he was attacked by Rowan since Murphy implied that it was him.

Although we still don't know who attacked Reigns, the Big Dog is determined to find his way out. In the process, he is set to take on Buddy Murphy in tonight's episode of SmackDown after the match was official by WWE earlier today.

