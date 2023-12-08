SmackDown star to help Randy Orton against The Bloodline? Exploring why it must happen 

On SmackDown last week, Randy Orton committed his future to the blue brand. While Adam Pearce tried his best to convince The Viper to sign with RAW, Nick Aldis' offer of facing The Bloodline seemed more tempting to Orton. After all, he seeks revenge for what the heel faction did to him last year.

While Orton has the skill and resume to compete against The Bloodline, there is one thing he lacks. The Apex Predator currently lacks a partner. Because, even if Roman Reigns remains absent, Orton is still up against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. That's a 2 to 1 advantage for The Bloodline.

Hence, to counter this, WWE could pair Randy Orton with AJ Styles. As per reports, Styles is expected to return from his injury on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. If true, it will be heartwarming to see the former WWE Champion team up with Orton and face The Bloodline.

The one reason why Styles should team up with Randy Orton can be attributed to the fact that the former was brutally attacked by The Bloodline, which led to him being injured and out of action. Therefore, like Orton, Styles too has a reason, and that's why it would be great to see them unite.

Randy Orton says he is proud of RAW Superstar

Before Randy Orton could commit his future to SmackDown, he made an appearance on the RAW after Survivor Series. While The Viper was initially involved in a segment with Rhea Ripley, he later wrestled Dominik Mysterio. Despite giving it his best, The Judgment Day member fell victim to Orton.

However, Dominik did not return empty-handed that night. The 26-year-old earned the respect of Randy Orton. During his appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Apex Predator mentioned he was proud of Dominik Mysterio. Orton said:

"I wrestled Dom last Friday [Monday*] on RAW. It was such a pleasure to be out there with him. I am so proud of Dom as well."

You can check out what Orton said about Dominik in the tweet below:

After his match against Dominik Mysterio, Orton has now wrestled two generations of the Mysterio family. Despite being on SmackDown currently, it will be interesting to see if Orton is involved in more matches against Dirty Dom in the future. Until then, the brewing rivalry between The Viper and The Bloodline will be interesting to watch.

