SmackDown star's mind games to result in impromptu Elimination Chamber match? Analyzing the likelihood

WWE has booked an excellent card for the Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia. From Rhea Ripley defending her title against Nia Jax to the ever-exciting men's and women's Chamber matches, the event is expected to be a massive one ahead of WrestleMania 40.

While Elimination Chamber will have five matches overall, there is a chance fans could witness a sixth impromptu match due to a recent development on SmackDown. During the latest episode of the blue brand, Dakota Kai was seen in the medical room after she was attacked.

When Bayley approached Kai and asked her what had happened, the latter revealed she was jumped by Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and the Kabuki Warriors). While Bayley is convinced by what Kai said, there is a chance all this is an act by Kai. At Elimination Chamber, WWE could present an angle in which Dakota helps The Kabuki Warriors retain their Women's Tag Team Title.

This could lead to Bayley losing her temper and challenging Dakota Kai for a match at the event. The one reason this could happen is because Kai is cleared to return to the ring. On next week's SmackDown, she is scheduled to team up with Bayley and take on The Kabuki Warriors.

However, this potential match on SmackDown could be in jeopardy if WWE goes with the above-mentioned angle and books a sixth impromptu match at the premium live event in Australia.

Kai could also abandon Bayley on the Road to WrestleMania as the latter faces an uphill task of battling IYO SKY for the Women's Championship at the Show of Shows. If Dakota does indeed betray Bayley during Elimination Chamber, it may also result in a brutal beatdown of The Role Model, one that could render her unable to make it to the Show of Shows.

Bayley names superstar competing at Elimination Chamber as a major early influence

Even though Bayley is not scheduled to compete at Elimination Chamber, the star has made headlines since winning the Royal Rumble.

Recently, Bayley looked back at her life and named a major early influence on her career. During an appearance on the Under the Ring podcast, Bayley mentioned Candice LeRae as an influence on her career. The SmackDown star stated that LeRae was the only California girl at the time.

"I would say Candice LeRae, she was the only California girl at that time, so I remember seeing her and just being like, 'Man, if I can wrestle her and get over to Southern California, that would be really cool and I could learn a lot."

LeRae is scheduled to team up with Indi Hartwell to take on the Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Title. It remains to be seen whether LeRae and Hartwell will be able to do the unthinkable and emerge as new champions.