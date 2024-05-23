SmackDown star to target AJ Styles as his next challenge? Exploring potential outcomes

After losing to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Backlash, AJ Styles is looking for his next challenger on SmackDown. This new challenge could be one of the blue brand's latest signings, Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes moved to SmackDown during the WWE Draft in late April and is trying to make a name for himself. Stepping up to face The Phenomenal One could be the next step in his quest to make a statement in the company.

Carmelo Hayes has already faced top stars in Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes

Carmelo Hayes tried to make a statement early on in his SmackDown career when he stepped up and faced one of the best wrestlers of all time in The Viper, Randy Orton.

The same was the case with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who had a match with Carmelo Hayes on April 26, 2024.

Even though Hayes was unsuccessful on both occasions, he immediately showed great potential, and challenging AJ Styles could be the next step in his singles run.

He can confront AJ Styles backstage and set a feud for the next Premium Live Event

Carmelo Hayes could start his storyline with AJ Styles through a backstage segment. WWE does this often when they want to start a new feud, and it could be the case here, too.

Should it happen, the two could move their feud to the ring and eventually set a match for Clash at the Castle, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15.

AJ Styles could be the perfect opponent for Carmelo Hayes amid heel turn

Styles has been a heel since his return to WWE and has shared his wish to become one of the top heels in company's history.

With that in mind, he could be the perfect opponent for Hayes, who is currently a babyface in his first stint on SmackDown.

A victory over Styles could help Hayes make the statement he needs to take it to the next level and enter the title picture, either for the United States Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship.