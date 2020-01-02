SmackDown star urges Jon Moxley to return to WWE

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jon Moxley now works for AEW

Corey Graves answered several questions from WWE fans on the latest episode of his After The Bell podcast, including one about the future of Jon Moxley.

The SmackDown commentator said he is still in touch with the former Dean Ambrose and he hopes to see him back in a WWE ring under his “Lunatic Fringe” persona again one day.

“I hope so. I respect the hell out of what Jon’s doing. He’s happy, I still keep in touch with him, even though that’s against all the rules, and I think this is all part of his journey. But, ultimately, I think The Lunatic Fringe needs to come back home at some point in the future.”

What other questions did Corey Graves answer?

This week’s podcast mostly revolved around the conversations that Corey Graves had with two of his fellow announcers, Michael Cole and Renee Young, while he answered some questions from listeners at the start and end of the show.

Another interesting answer came when he was asked who he would like to face if he could still compete in WWE in 2020.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion said his mind could change any minute, but right now he would enjoy working with Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura.