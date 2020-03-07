SmackDown Superstar admits 'I'm sick of this' after 70-second defeat

Sheamus defeated Apollo Crews on SmackDown

Following his latest defeat against Sheamus on WWE SmackDown, Apollo Crews teased a possible heel turn by saying in an interview after the match that he is “sick of this c**p”.

The former Titus Worldwide member, who refused to receive assistance from Shorty G before the match, lasted just 70 seconds in the ring with Sheamus before losing to a Brogue Kick.

Asked by backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton how he can get back on track after a run of unsuccessful matches, Crews struggled to find the words to express how he was feeling.

“These are the kind of moments... I just want… I’m trying to find the right thing to say right now but I feel like the only thing I can say is, I’m sick of this c**p.”

Apollo Crews’ WWE career in 2020

Since defeating Andrade on an episode of SmackDown in July 2019, Apollo Crews has not won any matches on WWE television.

His only SmackDown victories since then came against Murphy, Drake Maverick, Kalisto and Gran Metalik, but all four of those matches took place before the show went on the air.

In recent weeks, the 32-year-old has competed in three matches against Sheamus on SmackDown but he has lost every time.