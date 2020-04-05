SmackDown Superstar brings back "special" finishing move after 10 years at WrestleMania 36

The Superstar called the move "something really special" after debuting it in WWE.

The former United States champion brought back a move he used over 10 years ago.

WrestleMania 36

Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 was an action-packed affair, which exceeded expectations of a lot of WWE fans. The night kicked off with a match between Drew Gulak and Cesaro, which fans were excited about because both Superstars are fantastic in the ring and can deliver good matches.

The short match was lively and fast-paced and ended with a win for Cesaro. The SmackDown Superstar got the win after landing the UFO finishing move, which he used for the very first time in WWE.

After the match, he said that the move was "something really special" and that he had not used the move in more than 10 years. He also backed Sami Zayn to win and retain the Intercontinental title against Daniel Bryan, which Zayn did.

"You just saw something, something really special. Something that hasn't happened in over 10 years. You just saw a UFO, and later you're going to see something else that doesn't happen all the time, and that is a champion walking into WrestleMania in Sami Zayn, the Intercontinental Champion, walking out of WrestleMania still as the Intercontinental Champion. It's going to be one more for The Good Guys."

Cesaro used this move frequently when he was in the indies before signing for WWE in 2011. The Swiss Cyborg who is known for his insane feats of strength performs the move very casually, and you can see him delivering the UFO to Drew Gulak below:

Cesaro, who signed with WWE in 2011, has won the United States title once and has six tag team titles to his name, five RAW Tag Team Championships, and one SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Cesaro is currently in a faction with Shinsuke Nakamura and the duo's mouthpiece, Sami Zayn. Zayn recently won the Intercontinental title from Braun Strowman at Elimination Chamber in a handicap match. Zayn, along with Cesaro and Nakamura, faced off against Strowman, and after Zayn pinned The Monster Among Men, he was crowned the new Intercontinental Champion.

Zayn defended his title at WrestleMania 36 against Daniel Bryan, with Nakamura and Cesaro ringside in Zayn's corner and Gulak in Bryan's corner. Zayn won the match and retained his title at The Show of Shows.

It remains to be seen whom Cesaro feuds with next, but fans of the Swiss Cyborg are very pleased that he has brought back the UFO to his arsenal of moves and debuted it in WWE.