SmackDown Superstar has 'crazy ideas' if WWE lets him face The Fiend

The Fiend has only had five opponents since his debut

Jeff Hardy returned last week with a victory over Baron Corbin

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Jeff Hardy has revealed that he has “a lot of crazy ideas” in mind if WWE allows him to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a never-before-seen match one day.

The 42-year-old made his return to in-ring action by defeating Baron Corbin at the Performance Center on the March 13 episode of SmackDown.

Looking ahead to possible matches in the future, Hardy told The Bump that he has repeatedly named Roman Reigns as a dream opponent in recent media interviews, but he is also hoping to take on Wyatt’s alter-ego at some stage.

“I’ve got a lot of crazy ideas and people who’ve asked me the last few months, ‘Who do you want to wrestle that you’ve never wrestled?’ and I’ve been just going, ‘Oh, Roman Reigns.’ But I keep forgetting, man, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. I have all these crazy ideas that could move forward into this abstract world between the two of us, so definitely 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is a huge dream match of mine.”

Wyatt competed in dozens of matches with and against Matt Hardy during their rivalry and tag-team partnership in 2018, but he has never shared the ring with Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt’s WWE opponents

Following his win over Baron Corbin on SmackDown, it is currently unclear who Jeff Hardy will take on next on the road to WrestleMania 36 or at the event itself.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will face John Cena in one of the featured non-title matches on April 4-5, but it is not yet known whether the match will take place on the first or second day of the two-night extravaganza.