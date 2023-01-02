SmackDown Superstar and Maximum Male Models member Mace (aka ma.çé) recently took to Twitter to poke fun at Hit Row's Top Dolla over the latter's hilarious top-rope botch.

On the December 16 episode of the blue brand, Hit Row battled The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma for a shot at The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. A few minutes into the match, it dissolved into chaos when Dolla (real name AJ Francis) attempted a dive over the top-rope.

This attempt at a high-flying offense ended in disaster when the big man got entangled in the ropes, botching the move. He would later explain that one of his legs gave out jumping, resulting in him not getting enough lift to clear the ropes.

The explanation did not seem to matter to several superstars on last week's episode of SmackDown, where they laid into Top Dolla for his botch, mocking him and making jokes at his expense.

One of the superstars to do so was Mansoor, who joked that Dolla was "not jumping to the conclusion." His teammate Mace has now taken to Twitter to come up with a quip of his own, calling the Hit Row member:

"the man that gravity remembered."

This joke refers to "The Man That Gravity Forgot," which was a nickname given to former WWE star Neville (AEW's Pac), known for his high-flying ability.

Top Dolla will take on Ricochet on next week's SmackDown

Top Dolla will take on Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifier match on next week's SmackDown.

On last week's episode of the show, the Hit Row member was made the butt of several jokes in a backstage segment regarding his botched attempt at clearing the top rope.

First were The New Day, who held a broom three inches above the ground, asking Francis to leap over it. Next was Mansoor, whose quip we mentioned above. Following him was Madcap Moss, who called him "Flop Dolla."

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 I love how it was all fun and games on the Top Dolla jokes until Ricochet chimed in I love how it was all fun and games on the Top Dolla jokes until Ricochet chimed in 😂😂https://t.co/CKa3PYi0ic

The 32-year old had almost had it with the jokes when Ricochet just mentioned that top-rope dives aren't as easy as they might look. This was too much for Dolla, who pushed the former Intercontinental Champion.

This seemingly planted the seeds for the two to square off on next week's episode of SmackDown. While Top Dolla has a size advantage going into the qualifier match next week, The One and Ony will still go in as the favorite.

