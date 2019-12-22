SmackDown Superstar reveals if she is being underappreciated in WWE

SmackDown Live's Sonya Deville has a thing or two in mind!

WWE SmackDown Live star Sonya Deville was recently in conversation with FOX News and during the interview, she opened up on her current run in WWE and if she feels she is being underappreciated in the company.

Sonya Deville's run on the main roster

Sonya Deville made her main roster debut in 2017 when she and Mandy Rose joined forces with former WWE Divas Champion Paige on Monday Night RAW, as they attacked Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Alexa Bliss on their first night on the Red brand.

During the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up, Deville and Rose were drafted over to SmackDown Live and throughout the rest of the summer, the former would continue her alliance with Rose. Deville took part in the first-ever all women's pay-per-view, Evolution and also competed in the five-on-five traditional Survivor Series Tag Team Match, the very same year.

In 2019, Deville competed in her second WrestleMania event, as she and Mandy Rose would compete in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal during the pre-show but were unsuccessful in their attempt to win the match.

Sonya Deville comments on being possibly being underappreciated in WWE

Since making her main roster debut and especially since being drafted to SmackDown Live, Sonya Deville has certainly impressed the majority of the WWE Universe with her in-ring performances. So much so, that several members of the WWE audience have been hoping to see Deville undergo a singles run and even challenge for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

While speaking with FOX News recently, Deville opened up on the situation of possibly being underappreciated in WWE, as she claimed that the fans are definitely willing to see more of her. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.

"I feel respected. I feel like the fans want to see more for me, you know. And I think that's cool that they want to see more and I think it's cool that they haven't gotten to see more yet because it just makes them appreciate it when it does come."

When asked about her future in WWE, Deville also added that we still haven't seen her in her peak yet and there is certainly a lot more she can bring to the table.

"I think that everyone has a time in life, in general and especially in the WWE. There is a time and a place for everyone's climb and rise to the top. And I think that you haven't seen Sonya's peak yet, obviously. And I'm blessed. I'm one of the youngest females in the locker room – I'm 26. So I have longevity with the company and I'm blessed to be here and to be here for a long time. So I'm excited for the future."

What's next for Sonya Deville?

Sonya Deville continues to be a part of the SmackDown Live roster and come 2020, she would definitely be one of the major Superstars to watch out for.