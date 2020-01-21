SmackDown Superstar vows to make WWE realize vital mistake in 2020

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Mustafa Ali earned himself a slot on SmackDown's Survivor Series team in 2019

It's hard to deny the incredible in-ring ability of one Mustafa Ali. The Soul of SmackDown Live was a substitute in the Cruiserweight Classic back in 2016, leading to a spot on the Cruiserweight only 205 Live. There, Ali became one of the most beloved Superstars on the roster.

His wars with the likes of Hideo Itami, Buddy Murphy, Drew Gulak, and Cedric Alexander, among others, earned the respect of the WWE Universe. When he moved to SmackDown, his star only seemed to rise, taking on some of the top Superstars on the roster and even earning an opportunity at the then WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Sadly, his momentum and run at the top came to a screeching halt in 2019, Even though he earned a spot on the winning men's Survivor Series team, he struggled to pick up a lot of wins or even get TV time near the end of the year. Sparingly teaming with Shorty G, the duo didn't have much luck as a team, and with Shorty G now feuding with Sheamus, Ali looks to be back to singles competition.

There's a ton of potential for a huge star in Mustafa Ali, and he wants to prove that to WWE this year.

Mustafa Ali reveals his goal for 2020

Ali retweeted a question on Twitter which asked what goals people had for the new year. Ali's was simple enough. Open WWE's eyes to what he can do for the SmackDown brand, and the company as a whole.

Make @WWE realize they slept on me for three years. https://t.co/HbiOfLCqJi — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 20, 2020

It seems Ali feels that the WWE has yet to fully capitalize on what he can bring to the table. A strong early contender for breakout Superstar of the Year, 2020 could very well belong to the high flyer.