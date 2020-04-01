SmackDown Superstar confirms Hollywood tryouts

Will Hollywood see the debut of another WWE Superstar soon?

John Cena and The Rock have been very successful in moving from WWE to Hollywood.

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

SmackDown

Sonya Deville has confirmed to Digital Spy that she has been trying to get into Hollywood. The SmackDown Superstar has revealed that she is keen on getting into acting and that is where her heart is.

The one half of Fire and Desire has made it clear that she wants to follow the path of The Rock and John Cena. She claims that the two WWE Legends have been 'super successful' in switching from pro-wrestling to acting and she wants to do the same.

“Acting is definitely where my heart’s at. Recently I’ve been going out to LA and trying to just dive into Hollywood. It’s something that coincides well with WWE with the likes of John Cena and The Rock being super successful in both and I would love to be a female that can do the same. That’s definitely my goal and that’s going to be what I’m focusing on, on top of wrestling, over the next few years”

Deville has been with WWE since 2015 when she took part in Tough Enough. She has worked in NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown but has never managed to hold a title. Along with Mandy Rose, she is currently involved in a storyline with Otis and Dolph Ziggler.