SmackDown Tag Team Championship match to be contested under special stipulations at WrestleMania 36

The champions may not be happy with the stipulations in place!

Will The Miz and John Morrison walk out of WrestleMania with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships?

The Miz and John Morrison

This week's SmackDown featured The Usos against The New Day in tag team action, with the winner heading onto WrestleMania as the No.1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The two teams fought back-and-forth and delivered one of the best matches of the night.

The battle concluded abruptly when the Tag Team Champions attacked Big E. Michael Cole eventually announced that both The New Day and The Usos will be receiving the title shot at WrestleMania 36 in a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

WWE WrestleMania 36

The Miz and John Morrison defeated The New Day at Super ShowDown to win the titles. That was followed by a successful SmackDown Tag Team Championship defense against five other teams inside the Elimination Chamber. Interestingly, New Day and The Usos were two of the last teams to be eliminated from the match and now they have another shot at the gold.

Rumors are circulating over social media that The Miz may not perform at WrestleMania 36 owing to the safety regulations for the Covid-19 pandemic. However, The A-Lister did show up this week on SmackDown as he and Morrison joined Michael Cole on commentary for the match. If the rumors are true, it will be interesting to see how the SmackDown Tag Team Championship gets altered.

Will The Usos or The New Day leave WrestleMania 36 as the new Tag Team Champions? We will have to wait eight more days to get the answer!