SmackDown: When was the last time the WWE Drafts took place? 3 potential reasons why Gunther should move to RAW

Triple H gave a spoiler about the 2023 WWE Draft on the latest episode of SmackDown. Before the Chief Content Officer introduced Rhea Ripley, he revealed that the main roster draft date is approaching soon. This year’s draft will be "bigger than ever" as each superstar will be eligible, changing the dynamics of the two brands, RAW and SmackDown, entirely.

Introduced in 2002 as the WWE Draft Lottery, the brand refresh underwent multiple changes over the years. It was rebranded as 'Superstar Shake-Up' in 2017, during which wrestlers were traded or moved between both brands. The draft returned to its original name in 2019 with its traditional method of picking each star and alloting him a brand.

October 2021 was the last time the WWE Draft took place. The two-night event began with the October 1 episode of SmackDown and concluded with the October 4 episode of RAW. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair shifted to SmackDown and RAW, respectively, and they even won the Women's Championship for those brands. Edge moved to RAW and formed The Judgment Day, while Austin Theory got his main roster call.

The 2022 WWE Draft was 'internally believed' to happen in either September or October, post Clash at the Castle. WWE didn't go ahead with the plans, as noted by Dave Meltzer of WON.

This makes the upcoming draft all the more enjoyable. Roman Reigns needs new challengers so that he can be shifted to the red brand. Gunther is also an excellent option for a RAW joining.

Why should Intercontinental Champion Gunther shift to RAW after the 2023 WWE Draft?

Like The Tribal Chief, Gunther's 300+ day reign of dominance has made him run out of challengers. He boasts clean victories over Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, and Madcap Moss. Other competitors like LA Knight and Santos Escobar are out of the title race.

The Ring General's feud with Brawling Brutes has lived up to the mark, but it is now time for him to get into newer rivalries. A shift to the RAW brand due to the WWE Draft would benefit him.

Gunther could then naturally feud against his dream opponent, Brock Lesnar, with whom he teased a fight at the Men's Royal Rumble.

In a potential shift, Gunther will also bring back the Intercontinental Championship to RAW after almost four years. His impressive title defenses will compensate for the absence of a world title on RAW.

Bobby Lashley, a former Intercontinental Champion, will be up for the task. The All Mighty hasn't won gold in a while, so he would be desperate to break Gunther's historic title reign.

