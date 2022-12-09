SoFi Stadium: Everything you need to know about the WWE WrestleMania 39 location

WrestleMania 39 is set to take place on April 1 and April 2, 2023. It is centered around the theme of Hollywood and the movie biz, with the marketing tagline being announced as 'WrestleMania goes Hollywood'.

WrestleMania 39 will be held at the SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California. This place was supposed to host WrestleMania 37, but the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic meant WWE had to relocate. This time around, however, there should be no hitches.

SoFi Stadium is one of the most modern indoor stadiums in the USA. If you want to know more about the stage that will host the Grandest Stage of them All in 2023, read on to find out.

SoFi Stadium is a fixed-roof indoor stadium that can seat around 70,240 people. It is home to the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as the annual LA Bowl in college football. The stadium has hosted high-profile events like the SuperBowl LVI, and is set to host the College Football Playoff National Championship, WWE WrestleMania 39, the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, some matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the opening and closing ceremonies and soccer and archery competitions of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

WrestleMania 39's importance to WWE

WrestleMania 39 is a blockbuster show for several reasons. First, it will be the biggest wrestling show of the upcoming year. More importantly, however, it will be the first 'Mania without former CEO Vince McMahon at the helm, which makes it the first of its kind under the Triple H regime.

There are many rumors doing the rounds heading into the show. The most prominent of them all is a potential matchup between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock. The former gave his thoughts on clashing with the WWE legend, stating that he was down for it if WWE could make it happen.

“They keep trying. Everybody keeps trying on this one. I don’t book the show, bro. I’m up for anybody. If it works out, then I’m ready. It seems like it’s been that way. All the big names, all the big stars, whether they’re from our business, the movies, to the internet now, I’ve been in a really cool groove where these (opportunities) have kinda just come to me, so I hope they’ll just continue to do that.” [H/T Wrestletalk]

WrestleMania 39 will take place over the first two days of April. It should be a banger of an event with plenty of top-tier matches and storylines on offer.

