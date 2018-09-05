Some teams NXT can put together for the next Mixed Match Challenge

What if NXT were to join the fun?

Last night, WWE announced a second season of the Mixed Match Challenge, which will air on Facebook Live in mid-September and run through the end of the year. Some old favorites, like Team Aweska and Team Little Big, will return. Some new teams will debut as well, such as Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles. Both Raw and SmackDown will be represented in the round robin style tournament. The final will be held at the TLC pay per view.

What if NXT were to do a Mixed Match Challenge of its own, or have teams participating in the next one?

One of the things that made the Mixed Match Challenge so enjoyable the first time around was the varying pairings, some of which were true odd couples. Their interactions with each other and their opponents made for some of the funniest programmings in the WWE week.

It seems a letdown that NXT didn't get to join in on the fun, and if it were to be involved somehow, some pairings come to mind that would make for entertaining viewing.

#1 Aleister Black and Kairi Sane

The former NXT Champion and current NXT Women's Champion are both good guys, but they're different in every other sense of the word. Kairi Sane's adorable demeanor would contrast amusingly with Aleister Black's dark and stoic persona.

Imagine Aleister Black doing his trademark Indian sit taunt, only to be followed by Kairi Sane doing the same thing. Imagine Kairi Sane trying to get Aleister Black to do the pirate dance along with her after they win a victory. How could you not smile from ear to ear?

It also helps that Sane and Black are both excellent pro wrestlers who know how to control crowds. Their matches would be worked well and their personalities would carry them over the top to entertain the crowd.

