Dusty Rhodes has taught many of the top WWE Superstars performing in the ring today, but he never thought teaching one of them driving would turn out to be such a difficult task.

Back in October 2014, the Hall of Famer decided to teach Finn Balor how to drive a car. The Judgment Day member signed with WWE in May 2014 and was assigned to the NXT brand, where he met Dusty Rhodes.

Fans quickly saw Balor rise in NXT and capture the top title of the brand. His move to the main roster was also seen as a good one, as he became the inaugural Universal Champion in no time. However, an injury forced him to relinquish the title, and things haven’t been the same ever since.

Back in his days on the developmental brand, The Prince and Rhodes formed a good relationship. The latter tried to teach the Judgment Day member how to drive. However, things didn't work out the way the Hall of Famer planned, as Balor was apparently not too good behind the wheel.

Finn Balor shared a photo of the two in a car while he was learning how to drive in October 2015. While Balor has a big smile on his face, Dusty Rhodes does not look as calm as the former.

You can check out Balor's tweet below.

"Dusty's Driving School."

On the same day, Dusty Rhodes also sent out a series of tweets explaining just how bad Balor’s driving lesson went.

Check out the tweets below:

Dusty Rhodes @WWEDustyRhodes #NXT man teaching Finn to drive , my truck I must b clazzzz , he b killing me and my treauk he don't no SFS #NXT man teaching Finn to drive , my truck I must b clazzzz , he b killing me and my treauk he don't no SFS

Dusty Rhodes @WWEDustyRhodes Finn just touch my serial satellite radio on country music ! @PC now that to much , the key in radio don't work DAMMM Finn just touch my serial satellite radio on country music ! @PC now that to much , the key in radio don't work DAMMM

Dusty Rhodes @WWEDustyRhodes Robby Brookside drive better then this guy !!!! @PC NOW HE'S SIGNING holy dog crap !! Robby Brookside drive better then this guy !!!! @PC NOW HE'S SIGNING holy dog crap !!

Dusty Rhodes @WWEDustyRhodes Finn out !! Before one of our face becomes a krimmmman mask . #PC somebody help me ! Finn out !! Before one of our face becomes a krimmmman mask . #PC somebody help me !

All tweets can be taken in good humor, as it looks like Dusty Rhodes was being his good old hilarious self when sending them out.

Judgment Day's Finn Balor named a favorite riding partner during his WWE NXT days

Finn Balor has formed several friendships during his time in WWE. He has been with the promotion for almost nine years and has become one of the top stars of the company.

During his days in NXT, the Judgment Day member was known to be great friends with Neville (PAC). The two stars had a few matches that helped the brand get on the map.

In an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Judgment Day's leader revealed that Neville was his favorite riding partner in the company. He went on to say that he would be behind the wheel while PAC would work the GPS. However, Neville’s thick Geordie accent would make it difficult for Finn Balor to understand the directions at times.

Finn Bálor @FinnBalor

no doubt another 10 years to come, and a friend for life I've been competing with @WWENeville for over 10 years,no doubt another 10 years to come, and a friend for life I've been competing with @WWENeville for over 10 years, no doubt another 10 years to come, and a friend for life https://t.co/JWDKgy4RRc

Neville walked out of WWE in 2018. He has since performed on several other promotions under the ring name PAC and is currently signed to AEW.

Would you dare to get in a car with WWE Superstar Finn Balor someday? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes